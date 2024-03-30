I have not touched my N120m prize – Winner of BBNaija

The winner of the Season 8 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality television show, Ilebaye Odinaya, has revealed she has not touched her cash prize of N120 million.

The winner of the Season 8 of the reality television show in 2023 spoke following a “diss” at her by a Snapchat user.

Ilebaye, who triumphed over 19 other housemates during the 2023 contest, reacted to a Snapchat user who said she must be broke for her not to be on social media to flaunt herself like other celebrities.

The Snapchat user said: “When you don’t post, people would think you are broke.”

Ilebaye responded: “Lmaoo!

“When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle, girl!

“Lol, brokenness isn’t my portion, and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money.

“Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have.

Also Read

“If I post, y’all will die of hate.

“I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP.

“I haven’t even touched that 120M yet.

“Lmao you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich.”