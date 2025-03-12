I have forgiven you for sleeping with my wife – Ijoba Lande tells Baba Tee

A skit maker and Nollywood actor, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, says he has forgiven his colleague Babatunde Tayo, aka Baba Tee, for having an affair with his wife, Dara.

Lande had earlier accused Baba Tee of sleeping with his wife, an allegation Baba Tee initially denied but later admitted, describing it as a “short” encounter.

Baba Tee subsequently pleaded for forgiveness, claiming he was unaware that Dara was married.

In response, Ijoba Lande shared a video message on social media, saying, “Thank you so much everyone for your concern and your support. And I want to use this opportunity to say Baba Tee, I have forgiven you from the bottom of my heart. I swear to Almighty Allah.”

Speaking further in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Ijoba Lande revealed that aside from Baba Tee, he possesses eight videos of other men engaging in sexual acts with his estranged wife.

He expressed deep pain over watching the footage, stating that the encounters were particularly rough.

