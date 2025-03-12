Cameroon and Barcona legend, Samuel Eto’o, wins CAF EXCO seat

Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon and Barcelona legend, has taken a seat at the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee in a rollercoaster ride whose twists and turns saw him blocked from running only to later manage to overturn the case.

Eto’o, who is now the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), was shockingly banned from running for a seat on behalf of the Central African region (UNIFFAC).

He was banned by CAF over the suspected governance problems at FECAFOOT, and this caused a bitter court battle that found its way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Determined to challenge what he perceived as an unjust ruling, Eto’o immediately appealed to CAS, which later overturned the CAF ruling, ruling that he was eligible to stand for election.

The decision opened the way for the four-time African Player of the Year to be reinstated on the ballot, to the relief of his supporters.

Post Views: 1