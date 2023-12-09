I became Minister after Oyedepo laid hands on me – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has told of how she emerged as a Minister in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for her in 2022.

According to the Minister, Oyedepo prayed for her at the church’s annual programme, Shiloh, in 2022.

Edu said: “Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him: ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now.’

“And he said: ‘What is it?’

“I said: ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

“He put his hand on my head and he said: ‘It is done.’

“I stood up and I left.

“I came today to return all glory to God that in spite of all odds, today I’m a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People my age are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic.

“But today, I can boldly stand here to say: ‘God did it.’

“I came to return all glory to God.”