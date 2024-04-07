I am not quitting LP, Obi replies NLC

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, on Sunday, said he would rather work to ensure peace for the party to overcome its present challenges than leave it.

Obi stated this in Gombe in an interview with journalists after inaugurating a borehole he donated to Tike Ram Market in Pantami, Gombe State.

He said the rumour that he would leave was not true as he was more committed to the peace of the party.

He expressed optimism that the LP would resolve its challenges and forge ahead as one family.

“No, there is no such thing as leaving the Labour Party. I am for peace; I like peace. I believe we are one people.

“Our concentration should be on peace and I believe that we will resolve all situations,” he said.

On recent speculations of him running for the 2027 presidency with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Obi said: “Well, I’m more interested now in Nigeria’s success today than tomorrow.

“We are always concentrating on the election rather than what Nigerians are going through.

“My commitment is about Nigerians living in a better society, given a better life and that’s my concern,” he said.

On why he donated the borehole, the former governor of Anambra said he had been going round in the spirit of the Ramadan to support Nigerians, especially the poor to help cushion the impact of the current challenges.

“I’m here in Gombe and I came to Pantami market to help them in area of water supply that is the borehole I just inaugurated.

“You can see the business here, all the rams and everything here but they don’t have water.

“We will support some individuals which we will do remotely and send them some little money. About 100, that will be done.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that there were speculations that Obi might have started shopping for another political platform, in spite of being guaranteed the LP 2027 presidential ticket at its convention.

Recall that the NLC spokesman, Benson Upah on Sunday, said the NLC would not stand in the way of Obi, should he decide to defect to another political platform.

Upah said: “The right of choice is available to Mr Obi. If he chooses to leave the party, that is his preference. We can’t sit in judgment over him on that.

“But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day. I rest my case on that,” he said.