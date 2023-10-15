How we secured Sunday Igboho’s freedom without Tinubu’s help — Prof. Akintoye

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, a self determination movement for Yoruba nation, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has explained how the body and others secured freedom for Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, from Benin Republic.

Akintoye offered the explanation following insinuations that President Bola Tinubu was involved in Igboho’s freedom.

This followed a viral video in which the author pleaded for the intervention of Tinubu in getting freedom for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, like he did in the case of Igboho.

In a statement by his spokesman, Gani Alagbala, Akintoye said: “This is in response to the viral video of an Igbo militant leader, proclaiming that Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, just has he (President) has released Chief Sunday Igboho.

“Although we will not fault our Igbo brothers, nor criticise them for seeking the freedom for the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in any way.

“However, we must set the record straight. The Nigerian authorities and administration under the presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has got no hands in the release and total freedom of our frontliner, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho.

Also Read:

“We give the credit to the Almighty God, then the efforts of our leadership in this Yoruba nation struggle supported by well-meaning friends at home and abroad. This had been a tedious and tasking process, but we give glory to God that granted us success in Sunday’s freedom at last.

“We strongly deny the involvement of any politician or officials of the Nigerian government in all these processes, for simply there was none. Our appreciation again goes to the Republic of Benin government for not denying us justice at last , despite some political pressures.

“And we wish our Igbo brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a quicker release from the Nigeria incarceration.”