How to beat MultiChoice’s price increase on DStv, GOtv

While announcing a new rate on its DStv and GOtv subscription packages, effective May 1, 2023, MultiChoice Nigeria also offered customers the opportunity to keep paying their old rates instead of the new ones.

The offer comes with economic benefits for customers as it grants them unhindered access to all channels on their current package while paying the old rates.

Here is all you need to know about the offer:

The offer is called: Price Lock.” The offer is to cushion the economic effect of the price increase on customers. It also allows customers to keep enjoying content on DStv and GOtv while paying the old rate.

Why Price Lock?: MultiChoice acknowledges the economic impact the new rates will have on customers. Price lock was aimed at cushioning the effect by giving options that allow customers to save some money while they continue to enjoy the premium entertainment content.

How to Enjoy Price Lock: You can enjoy all the benefits of price lock if you renew your subscriptions before the due date, every month. Since the new rates take effect on May 1, you can lock in the old rate of your package by renewing your subscription before the date. The price lock offer is exclusive of hardware, accessories and Xtraview + PVR access fee.

For How long?: You can enjoy the price lock for 12 months if you continue to renew your subscription monthly before it expires.

Advance Payment: You are also allowed to lock your old price by making an advance payment for up to 12 months. Simply ensure you pay before your upcoming due date to retain the old price.

Without Price Lock: Customers who do not key into the price lock offer will start paying the new rates starting May 1, 2023. Under the new price regime, DStv Premium subscribers pay N24,500, while Compact+ bouquet customers will pay N16,600 monthly.

Subscribers on the Compact bouquet will pay N10,500, with those on Confam set to pay N6,200.

Those on DStv Yanga and Padi would pay N3,500 and N2,500 respectively.

On the GOtv service, subscribers on GOtv Supa package will now pay N6,400, while those on GOtv Max will pay N4,850.

GOtv Jolli subscribers are due to start paying N3,300, GOtv Jinja subscribers will pay N 2,250, and GOtv Lite subscribers will pay N1,100.

Don’t miss out on the price lock offer.

Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app to subscribe, upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal and activate the price lock feature to ensure you continue to pay the old subscription rate.

You can also dial *288# to recharge.