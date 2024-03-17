How to attain your goals after setting them (1), by Enobong Etteh

One invaluable virtue you need to accomplish anything in life is the virtue of discipline.

Discipline is: “The quality of being able to behave and work in a controlled way which involves obeying particular rules or standards.”

Seven things discipline will help you accomplish

1. Hearing the voice of God

If you want to HEAR THE VOICE OF GOD, you need two things:

1). The discipline to wait on God, (Habakuk 2:1), and

2). The discipline to await what He will say to you. (Habakkuk 2:2)

2. Starting strong

If you want to START STRONG, you need two things:

1). The discipline to depend on God, 2 Chronicles 1:1), and

2). The discipline to develop personal determination to succeed. (2 Chronicles 2:1).

3. Discipline facilitates attainment of mastery

If you want to ATTAIN MASTERY IN LIFE, you need two things:

1). The discipline to run no matter the challenges, and

2). The discipline to run by the rules or lawfully. (2 Timothy 2:5).

4. Discipline enhances productivity

If you want to be PRODUCTIVE IN LIFE, you need two things:

1). The discipline of focus and target driven operations, and

2). The discipline of accountability.

5. Discipline aids us to reach the finishing line

If you want to REACH THE FINISHING LINE, you need two things:

1). The discipline to endure hardness, (2 Timothy 2:3; Hebrews 12:2), and

2). The discipline to press on till you reach the mark. (Philippians 3:11).

6. Discipline translates productivity into profitability

If you want to be PROFITABLE IN YOUR BUSINESS, you need two things:

1). The discipline of excellence, and

2). The discipline of cost saving.

7. The result of discipline is high performance

If you must be a HIGH PERFORMER, you need to S.P.I.C.E up your operations in five areas:

1). You need the discipline of structured operations.

2). You need the push factor.

3). You need the discipline of inspired operations.

4). You need the discipline of consistent operations.

5). You need the discipline of excellent operations.

In other words, a high performer needs the discipline of a structured operation, a motivational push, and an inspired, consistent and excellent operation to attain one’s set goals. Wages are for regular performers but prizes are for high performers. I leave you with Apostle Paul’s charge on this subject.

1 Corinthians 9:24-27 (NKJV): Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may obtain it. [25] And everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we for an imperishable crown. [26] Therefore I run thus: not with uncertainty. Thus I fight: not as one who beats the air. [27] But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified.

. Bishop Enobong Etteh is of the Salem International Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos.