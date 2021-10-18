‘How policemen used PoS to extort N25,000, assault passengers + Video

A video of a Nigerian Mobile Policeman harassing passengers on the Benin-Okene Expressway has been shared online.

The video, which was recorded by one of the passengers in the vehicle, was obtained by The Eagle Online.

In the video, an Officer dragged a young man by his shirt to the side of the bus and slapped him because he (passenger) questioned why he (Officer) cocked his gun.

The Officer could be heard threatening and intimidating some passengers who stood at the back of the bus.

The passenger, who recorded the scenario, alleged that the police officers forced a co-passenger out of the vehicle and led him to a Point of Sale vendor to withdraw N25,000 with his Automated Teller Machine card.

He also alleged that the officer started harassing the passengers for asking why they led their co-passenger to a PoS.

He noted that they initially asked the passenger to transfer the money but changed their minds after they couldn’t get an account for the transaction.

He stated that the officer said blood will flow if the passenger didn’t behave.

He noted that they were in Kogi State, with the Officer who led the team identified as Ogu Godwin, while stating that an officer also changed into a mufti to enable him go to the bank with the passenger.

According to him, the officer entered a motorcycle going to Okene, Kogi State with the passenger to withdraw money a from PoS.

He noted that they accused a passenger of stealing laptop though he (passenger) told the officers that he is a student and the laptop was for his assignment in school.

He said the action of the police is the reason all the drivers parked their vehicles to protest.

He stated that they have been on the road since 10am.

He noted that when the boy told the policeman that he had no money, they forced him to call his people to send him the money.

He stated that they are brutalised in their own country, while comparing his experience to stealing and kidnapping.