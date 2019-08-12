Fresh fact has emerged on how policemen from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, who were allegedly on illegal operation, killed a six months pregnant woman, Busy Owoodun, in Ijagemo area of Ijegun, Lagos State on Saturday.

The death of the woman caused youths in the community to revolt, leading to the lynching of an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Owoodun, popularly known as Iyawo Alfa, was sewing in her shop when a stray bullet from one of the anti-kidnapping policemen got her.

She died instantly, causing a bloody protest in the community.

During the protest, the angry mob attempted to burn down Isheri-Oshun Police Station, but was repelled by policemen from the Operations Department of the command, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Rapid Response Squad and policemen from Area M Police Command.

It was also gathered that two other policemen, including another ASP, were seriously injured and presently battling to stay alive in the hospital.

The dead ASP was alleged to have led the anti-kidnapping unit to the community on the illegal operation.

As at Saturday night, two people were dead and two others injured.

According to sources, trouble started after the policemen from the anti-kidnapping unit allegedly got information that a suspected cyber-fraudster had just hit some millions and was celebrating richly at a bar in the community.

The policemen left their office, commandeered a mini van and ordered the driver to head towards Ijegun.

When the policemen got there, they made a beeline for the bar.

When the suspect sighted them, he fled.

The policemen pursued.

When they realised that he was getting away from them, one of them opened fire.

But the bullet got Owoodun, who died instantly.

A security agent said: “The operation was carried out by anti-kidnapping unit.

“Whenever a police team goes to another jurisdiction for an operation, the right process is for them to book in at the area command and then nearest police station to where they were going.

“But this anti-kidnapping unit didn’t book in at the Area M Police Command and didn’t book in at the Isheri-Oshun Police Station.

“This means they were on illegal operation.

“Aside from not booking at the appropriate stations, cyber fraud is not part of their job.

“When they killed the woman, youths in the community revolted and started chasing them.

“The police ran away, but took a wrong road.

“They started shooting at the people.

“Soon, they ran out of bullets.

“The people attacked them.

“The ASP that led the team was seriously wounded and later died.

“Another ASP was wounded, with the civilian that took them there.

“The mob inflicted the driver with machete cuts.

“The policemen were stripped before being beaten.

“The mob dragged them to the front of the Oba’s palace and dumped them there.”

While drama was unfolding, Area M Police Command and Police Headquarters, Ikeja got information that policemen were under attack.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mohammed Ari, radioed for re-enforcement.

Policemen from Operations Department, RRS, SARS, Area M Command and other divisions raced to the scene.

Area M Commander, Ifeanyi Ohuruzo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was the first to reach the scene.

Ohuruzo tried begging the angry mob, attempting to make peace, but instead they tried to attack him.

“They refused to listen to the area commander until Baker, a Chief superintendent of Police, who is the deputy in charge of operations and SARS operation, got to the scene and dispersed them,” said the source.

The source continued: “The people hurled stones and bottles at the area commander and SARS men.

“They damaged the vehicle of the area commander.

“The wounded policemen were rushed to hospital.

“The civilian driver that took them to the place was attacked with a machete and his bus damaged.

“They collected two of the policemen’s AK45 rifles.

“The protesting youths were over 18 and violent, but policemen, who were armed, refused to shoot.

“SARS operatives found two policemen hiding in the canal and brought them out.

“At least there were two dead and two injured from the conflict in that community.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, while reacting to the incident on Saturday, claimed one ASP, two policemen were injured.

Elkana also noted that a 30-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet.

He said: “A team of Policemen from the Anti-kidnapping Unit attached to Area M Command, Idimu tracked some kidnapping suspects to Ijegun-Isolo Road, Ijegun Bus Stop, but came under attack by members of the deadly gang.

“A stray bullet hit Busayo Owoodun.

“The gang with the support of some notorious cultists in the area attacked the Police team and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun, and two others who are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

“Reinforcements from Operations Department, RRS, Task Force, and neighbouring Divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to hospital.

“The Command has launched a manhunt of the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice.

“The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case.”