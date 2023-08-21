How I was defrauded of millions, diagnosed with prostate cancer — Charly Boy

Multi-talented Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has declared that the year hasn’t been favourable to him.

The actor, singer, instrumentalist and cinematographer said he is going through lots of challenges both publicly and privately.

The singer made this known via his Instagram page on Saturday while reacting to the video of Lagos socialite and skincare entrepreneur, Farida Sobowale, who attempted suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Speaking on his ordeal, Charly Boy revealed that he fell victim to massive fraud, resulting in the loss of millions of Naira.

He also revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has tragically claimed the lives of several of his friends.

He stressed that despite all that has happened to him this year, he is still recovering and keeping his lifestyle simple.

Charly Boy added that the ability to be true to oneself is one of the strongest components of good mental health.

He added: “For all the people that helped prevent this woman from jumping off the bridge, it is only God that can bless you.

“Thank you.

“I have been going through a lot since this year.

“I was defrauded in hundreds of millions.

“I had prostate cancer, which claimed the lives of more than a few friends of mine.

“In all of it all, I am recovering and still keeping it simple, like my papa teach me.

“We must be very mindful about our mental health.

“Nothing must pollute our Brain Box.

“Part of how I survived my psychotic challenges, being able to be my true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.

“Open up to people you trust, never isolate urself.”