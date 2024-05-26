How former EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Lamorde died

More details have emerged on how a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, died at the age of 61.

According to available information, he died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

He was the third Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lamorde, according to a family source, died around 3am local time in Cairo, Egypt, three days after undergoing a surgery.

His remains are expected to be flown back to the country for burial.

He was born on December 20, 1962 in Mubi, Adamawa State and attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector-General.

Lamorde was the pioneer Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency when it was created in 2003.

He was acting chairman of the commission in January 2008, a position he held until Farida Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008.

Lamorde returned to the EFCC in 2010 as Director of Operations, replacing Stephen Otitoju.

Lamode was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on November 23, 2011 following the removal of Waziri by the then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was made the third substantive chairman of the agency on February 15, 2012, a position he held until November 9, 2015 when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu.