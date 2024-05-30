How Bello Turji’s associate, Baleri, who escaped from Nigeria was captured in Niger Republic

Troops of Operation Faraoutar Bushiya in Niger Republic have apprehended the leader of a notorious bandit group, Kachalla Baleri.

The arrest of Baleri, on May 28, took place at Rouga Kowa Gwani in the Guidan Roumdji commune and department.

PRNigeria reports that Baleri, originally from Shinkafi, who escaped from Nigeria, had been terrorising Zamfara State and Maradi region and is a close associate of the infamous Bello Turji.

He was ranked the 40th most wanted person in Nigeria by the Nigerian Army, with a price on his head.

According to Colonel Mohamed Almoctar Seydou Niandou, Chief of the Tactical Staff of Operation Faraoutar Bushiya, Baleri was arrested at around 1pm while meeting with his men to plan attacks in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The Governor of the region, CGP Issoufou Mamane, and the Prosecutor of the Republic, Adamou Abdou Adam, commended the professionalism and commitment of the troops deployed on the ground during a presentation ceremony for the criminals.

They said the arrest marks a significant achievement in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the region.

PRNigeria.