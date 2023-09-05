House of Reps: Ganduje’s son loses as tribunal upholds NNPP lawmaker’s election

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano has dismissed the petition filed before it by Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman.

Ganduje who contested but lost the February 25 parliamentary election in Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency had challenged the victory of Tijjani Abdulqadir Jobe, his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival.

The three-man panel of judges led by I. P Chima dismissed the petition for lack of merit, saying the petitioner couldn’t prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Tribunal averred that the petitioner has failed to present sufficient evidence to support the allegation during the conduct of the election.

The judge thereafter awarded the fine of N200,000 against the petitioner to be paid to the respondents individually.