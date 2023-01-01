Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander, set his house ablaze

The Ebonyi State Police Command said hoodlums have shot and killed the wife of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu, disclosed the development to newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Anyanwu said the hoodlums also set the Commander’s house ablaze.

He said: “A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division in the state, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that at about 0230hrs on January 1, 2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda, was attacked.

“His house was set ablaze while his wife, Chima, was killed by the attackers.

“It has not been established who perpetrated the dastardly act. The said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

“Further to that, detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book pronto.

“It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year!”