Hit-and-run driver injures two on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

A hit-and-run driver on Thursday night wounded two pedestrians, a man and woman, on the Badagry end of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, leaving them hospitalised.

Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, William Manga, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Manga, who spoke in Badagry on Friday, said the accident occurred at 8:20pm.

He said the command received information on the accident at 8:25pm and its men arrived at the scene at 8:30pm.

He said: “The accident occurred at Car Wash, Itoga Junction axis of the Badagry Expressway.

“It involved an unknown car driver.

Also Read:

“The victims sustained various degrees of injury and fractures.”

Manga said that the victims were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the General Hospital, Badagry for treatment.

He said that N6,980 was recovered from the victims.

The Unit Commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.

Manga appealed to motorists to observe speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.