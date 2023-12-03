Hired tricycle operator disappears with four school children

A tricycle operator engaged to convey four children to school in Abia State has disappeared with them.

The father of the children, Chimaobi Agah, raised the alarm over the development in a viral video on Saturday.

Agah, who is from Amasiri in Ebonyi State, said the children were aged eight, six, four, and one years and six months.

While narrating the incident, which he said occurred on November 27, 2023, the father of the children said he was away to Enugu State when his wife prepared them for school and engaged the tricycle driver.

He said while they live at Umuagu Ibeku near the office of the Abia State Police Command Criminal Investigation Department, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the children’s school is at Nkwoegwu community on the outskirts of the city.

Agah, who gave his phone number as 07057279866, said: “My name is Chimaobi Agah, from Amasiri in Ebonyi State.

“I went to work in Enugu on Monday and my wife prepared my four children for school.

“She paid a KEKE (tricycle) driver to take them to school.

“In the afternoon when school was supposed to be dismissed they did not return, and my wife went to their school to look for them.

“She was told by the school authorities that they did not come to school at all.

“My wife called me and I returned to Umuahia on Tuesday morning.

“I went to the school and was told the same story.

“So, I went to the police and reported it.

“They gave me four policemen and we searched for them but without success.

“They asked me to come back the next day and make a statement.

“They also asked me to go to the radio station and make an announcement.

“I have done all these and till now I have not seen them.

“The public should please help me.

“God should please forgive my sins.

“I know I’m a sinner, but I believe Jesus died for sinners like me.

“Please I need my four children rescued.”