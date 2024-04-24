Hilda Baci reacts as VeryDarkMan accuses her of fraud

Former Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon cooking, Hilda Baci, has been accused of defrauding those who paid for her online class by social media influencer, VeryDarkMan.

Baci responded to the allegation by VeryDarkMan who said that after collecting money, she has failed to start the class.

He said: “Hilda Baci, you have worked so hard for your brand but it’s as though you’re trying to spoil the reputation of your brand.

“What you’re doing now is giving ‘Obtaining under false pretence’ which is fraud by the way.

“You can’t collect money from a lot of people for something and then not do it and you’re not even addressing it.

“You collected money for an online cooking class which was meant to start on the 22nd.

“But on the 22nd you didn’t start.

“You posted that registration closed on the 28th of March and since then you’ve been quiet.

“Don’t you see all the women complaining in the comment section?

“This is giving fraud.

“You can’t collect money from people and just ghost them.”

In addressing the allegation, Baci replied with a live video of the class in session.

She captioned the video: “5880 active students, 156 recipes already posted, comprehensive editing class done, plating class done, an official assignment given.

“LOL.”