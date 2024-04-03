Head of Government represents Morocco at Senegal president’s inauguration

Morocco’s growing influence across different spheres of activities has been boosted with the kingdom’s monarch’s invitation to the inauguration of the new President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on Tuesday.

King Mohammed VI, represented by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, is the only leader outside the West African subregion invited to the swearing-in and inauguration that was held in Diamniadio, near Dakar.

Akhannouch’s visit to Senegal had him accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

According to the Moroccan News Agency, the invitation testifies, once again, to the depth of the unfailing bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and consideration uniting Morocco and Senegal.

It said it also attests to the depth of the exceptional, multi-dimensional partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal in the political, economic, cultural, social and spiritual spheres.

The swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of Senegal’s new president was attended by several Heads of State and chairmen of the commissions of the African Union, Economic Community of West African States and West African Economic and Monetary Union.

Faye, who won the March 24 presidential election in the first round with 54.28 percent of the votes, well ahead of candidate Amadou Ba (35.79%), is Senegal’s fifth president since the country gained independence in 1960.