Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring tear, Ghanaian team officials said on Tuesday in Suez.

He has returned to England for treatment at his club, Newcastle United, hours before the Black stars were due to complete their Group F campaign against Guinea Bissau in Suez.

Atsu went off just 15 minutes into Ghana’s goalless draw against Cameroon in Ismailia on Saturday and doctors have said he is unable to play the rest of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Guinea’s Naby Keita has gone back to Liverpool for treatment on thigh and shin injuries sustained against Nigeria.

He made his first full comeback after the adductor injury that left him side-lined for two months, including the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League final match.

However, Keita is expected back in Egypt for the knockout round.