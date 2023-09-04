Hajj Reporters annual lecture and awards set to hold

The annual public lecture and awards ceremony by Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) is billed to hold on September 21, 2023 in Abuja.

The event is expected to hold at the auditorium of the National Mosque.

A statement Monday by the National Coordinator of IHR, Ibrahim Mohammed said the event, which holds between 10am and 1pm will have the immediate past Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada as the chairman of the occasion.

According to Alhaji Mohammed, this year’s lecture will dwell on Hajj and Umrah policies and its impact on successful Hajj operations.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan is the Chief Host of the event.

“IHR will also be honouring Hajj institutions, officials and Tour operators who stood out in terms of hajj activities throughout the 2023 hajj season. Such services include effective education and enlightenment of intending pilgrims as well as service provision to the pilgrims during this year’s Hajj exercise,” the statement said

Professor Ismaila Shehu of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria will deliver the public lecture.

The speaker, who was a veteran journalist, academic and an administrator of repute with vast experience in Hajj matters spanning over three decades will look at how the existing policies around Hajj administration Vis a Vis the roles of officials and how they impact on successive Hajj operations.

The event will also give special recognition to some governors who did extremely well for their States Muslim Pilgrims Boards and hajj pilgrims.

Highlight of the event will be the award for Hajj Governor of the year.