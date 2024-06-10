Hajj 2024: NAHCON Chair thanks Tinubu, Shettima, restates last flight date

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has commended President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the critical support they offered to ensure a successful 2024 Hajj operation.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda, on Monday.

Usara said Arabi promised that the commission will reciprocate by doing its bid in ensuring a smooth Hajj exercise.

While noting the positive contribution provided by the media, the Chairman commended them for their dogged reportage of the exercise.

Arabi also appreciated the pilgrims for their resilience and determination despite the odds, restating NAHCON’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of Nigeria’s pilgrims in the best human way.

Among the achievements listed by the NAHCON Chairman, is the successful completion of airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia 72 hours before announcement of the deadline set by Saudi authorities for the season.

In the same vein, Arabi at the press briefing in Hajj House, Abuja, stated that the Commission achieved 100 percent movement of pilgrims to Madinah pre-Arafat.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has again confirmed that the final flight for the 2024 Hajj outbound operations is scheduled to take off in the early hours today, June 10, 2024

The flight will depart from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and land in Madinah.

Usara disclosed that the airlift combines about 211 remaining pilgrims from Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, FCT and Niger states.

Similarly included in the FlyNas flight, she related are the last batch of officials for the 2024 Hajj.

Usara who stated that the flight marks the end of the year’s Hajj outbound airlift to Makkah for state quota pilgrims, still said Aero Contractors will end its airlift of Private Tour Operators pilgrims by 2:pm afternoon of Monday June 10, 2024.

She added that all other Private Tour Operators are expected to conclude conveyance of their pilgrims before closure of Jeddah and Madinah airports for all inbound Hajj airlift operations.

Meanwhile, the return journey for the 2024 Hajj is slated to commence on June 22, 2024 on a first-in-first-out basis.

Usara indicated that this was revealed during a press briefing marking the end of the 2024 Hajj operations conducted on Monday in the Hajj House NAHCON office in Abuja.

It was confirmed that slots for the return journey have been secured by all airlines.