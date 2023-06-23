Hajj 2023: Mercy Aigbe greets fans from Makkah

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe – Adeoti has sent greetings to her fans, from Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing them ‘Jummah Mubarak.’

Mercy, who announced her conversion to Islam and adopted a new name, Minnah, recently is presently in Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

“Today being Friday, one which the Quran considers as a sacred day of worship in a chapter called “Al-Jumah,” (meaning the day of congregation), the movie star posted photos from the Holy city with other worshippers around including her hubby.

“May Allah accept our supplication on this very special day as an act of ibadah. Amin! Jummah Mubarak everyone,” Minna wrote in her post.

Recall that she recently announced that she and her hubby, Kazim Adeoti were also performing 2023 Hajj in the Holy Land of Makkah.

She then shared details of their departure to Saudi with pictures taken at the airport.