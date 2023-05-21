Hajj 2023: Jigawa set for airlifting of State’s pilgrims

The Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board said it has concluded arrangements for the transportation of prospective pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

The exercise is expected to take off on May 27.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Labbo, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse Sunday.

A total of 1,622 pilgrims from the state are expected to perform this year’s Hajj.

Labbo said the transportation was expected to begin with 395 prospective pilgrims from Dutse International Airport, by Azman Air.

He explained that the board had so far processed visas for 1,500 pilgrims, distributed uniforms and other kits to the pilgrims.

The executive secrerary added that the board had remitted about N4 billion to NAHCON, representing 100 per cent of state’s 2023 Hajj fares.

According to him, all arrangements with stakeholders, including security agencies have been concluded for a successful and hitch free exercise in the state.

Labbo further stated that the state government had secured a befitting accommodation in Makkah for the intending pilgrims.

He added that all necessary arrangements were made for the security and welfare of the pilgrims while in the holy land.