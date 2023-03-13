Gunmen shoot Ward Councillor to death in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Sunday in Abakaliki, the state capital, confirmed Saturday’s killing of a Ward Councillor, Ogbonnaya Ugwu.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Onovwakpoyeya said investigation had started to track the killers so as to bring them to book.

A resident told NAN that the Councillor, representing Echara Ward 2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was killed at a revelling joint while returning from his shop.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance in Ebonyi State has also condemned the murder.

Its spokesman, Charles Otu, stated on Sunday in Abakaliki that incessant killings in the state were condemnable and urged security agencies to act fast.

Otu said: “We in APGA Ebonyi Campaign Council strongly condemn the murder.

“This is another senseless killing of a vibrant Ebonyi youth.

“While we sincerely sympathise with the family of the deceased, our campaign council charges the government to unravel the killers.

“We are aware that there had been several shootings by unidentified gunmen, especially at night in Okposi and in many other communities in the state.

“No stone should be left unturned to apprehend and bring to book this murderous gang that has been terrorising Okposi, Ohaozara and the entire state.”