Gunmen kill PDP Secretary

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Musa Ille, the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Channels Television is reporting.

The PDP Secretary was killed in front of his house when the assailant invaded his house on Monday night.

The party Chairman in the local government, Garba Garewa, confirmed the killing of the Secretary to Channels Television on Tuesday.

“We are suspecting his killers to be bandits, they entered his house yesterday (Monday) and shot him,” Garewa told the award winning television station.