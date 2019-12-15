The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Jerome Elutayo Elusiyan, was on Saturday shot dead by armed robbers along Benin/Ekpoma Road in Edo State.

Elusiyan was reportedly attacked by gunmen who were robbing other vehicles on the road when he got to the spot.

An indigene of Oke-Igbo in Ondo State, the deceased was attacked at Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The professor of Paediatric and Child Health at OAUTH was waylaid alongside his driver, who was also shot and sustained injuries.

A cousin to the deceased, Tayo Ayoshile, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State.

Ayoshile said the don was killed while transiting from Benin, where he went to supervise as an external examiner for medical students writing their professional examination.

He said: “He was returning home when he was shot dead during the attack while his driver sustained gunshot injuries.

“Uncle Jeromi was a rare gem and an erudite scholar who for over 30 years was a freedom fighter.

“We are very sad by his gruesome killing.

“Love and soul are immortal, while death is the only horizon and the horizon is nothing to save the limit of our sight.

“His death is a shock to every son and daughter of Oke Igbo in Ondo State and we can only join to sympathise with all the OAU staff, friends and entire family.”

Kemi Fasoto, the Spokesperson for OAUTHC, also confirmed the death of Prof. Elusiyan.

