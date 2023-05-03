Gunmen behead ASP, make away with his gun, uniform

Gunmen have killed and beheaded an Assistant Superintendent of Police, simply identified as Agbalagba, serving in the Abia State Police Command.

The murdered officer was said to be attached to Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen, after killing and beheading the police officer, made away with his gun and police uniform.

The ASP, an indigene of Ebonyi State, who led the patrol team, was said to be due for retirement in September this year.

A source at the Abia State Police Command confirmed the incident, adding that investigation into the matter has commenced.