The wife of the Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Deputy Commandant Apollos Dandaura, has been abducted by gunmen in Nasarawa State.

Shot during the abduction was the younger brother of the Commandant, who is reported to be on hospital admission.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Command of the NSCDC, Jerry Victor, confirmed the development.

Victor said the abducted wife of Commander Dandaura was yet to be located.