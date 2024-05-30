Gunmen abduct two university students in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of two female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi on the night of May 25.

The spokesperson of the Command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi.

NAN reports that JS Tarka University is a federal university named after the late minority rights activists, Senator Joseph Tarka, by the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Anene said on Wednesday that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 11pm along North Bank/Uniagric Road and not within the university campus.

According to her, the gunmen blocked the road, attacked and took the victims before security operatives could arrive.

She said: “It was in the night when some armed men came out, attacked and took them away before the arrival of the Police.”

She said the attackers took the car and all the occupants away.

Anene, a Superintendent of Police, said both the family and the university have notified the Command of the abduction and investigation into the matter was ongoing.

NAN investigation revealed that one of the students is in the Department of Biology Education, while details of the other one was not yet available.

However, a reliable source from the university told NAN that a man drove into the campus on Saturday, picked the students and while driving into the North Bank town, picked another lady before they were attacked.

The source further said that he initially thought it was an armed robbery until the kidnappers contacted the family of the students.

All efforts to speak to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Itodo, and the information unit of the university proved abortive as they did not answer calls nor reply to text messages sent to them.