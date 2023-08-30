Group tasks FG on ‘green skills’ in school curriculum

Plan International Nigeria Youth Advisory Panel (YAP) has urged the Federal Government FG to incorporate climate change study into the nation’s school curriculum.

The group said such would help to mitigate climate change impacts and actualise a sustainable green economy.

YAP Chairperson Faith Adaji, made this known in Abuja Wednesday.

The event was to celebrate the 2023 International Youth Day with the theme: “Green Skills for Youth towards a Sustainable World”.

Adaji said that education plays a huge role in building the skills of young women and girls in tackling climate change and supporting the green economy, hence the need to teach the subject in schools.

”The role of education in fostering and leveraging the economy for young women and girls is very important.

”So many people believe that climate change is ambiguous, they think how can I leverage climate change and make climate change lucrative to have a green economy and business friendly for everyone.

”There are so many opportunities that can bring about transformative and innovative change but then how can we go about it if we do not have the conversation and create the necessary awareness among young people.

”Infusing climate change into the curriculum is very important because young children nowadays do not have the knowledge of climate change.

”But if it’s been taught right from primary to tertiary levels of education, whatever innovative change that the young people will be coming up with would have a lasting impact on the environment,” she said.

The Country Director, Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie, said that there was a need to create the space for youths so that their voices would be heard in ensuring sustainable development.

“Plan International is interested in partnering with you, listening to you, meeting with you, hearing your thoughts, visions and ideas and together forming a group.

”The intention is not to create more youth forum but to enable youths to become contributors and solutions rather than problems in this country.

”We must bring our ideas together to get bonds to transform, excel and thrive in this country.

”If you are a fool in Nigeria and you ‘japa’ to Canada, you will become a fool in Canada, if you are a fool in Nigeria and you ‘japa’ to UK, you will become a fool there but if you are successful in Nigeria and you can make it here, then you can make it anywhere.

”Our role is to make sure you are an embodiment of success anywhere in Nigeria and you can make it work in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, a member of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), Marwan Umar, said the organisation would put forward recommendations to ensure climate change knowledge in the curriculum at the basic level.

Umar said this would allow young people, most especially adolescent girls in schools, to have knowledge about climate change and encourage more youth organisations participation in development.

He said doing this would allow youths to have access to more funding to have volunteers at the community level for promoting climate change awareness creation.

In the same vein, Nkiru Osisioma, Director, Elder Justice Stakeholders Engagement and Community Relations, Department, National Senior Citizens Centre, called on youths to live meaningful and productive life.

Osisioma said this could be achieved through education.

She encouraged youths to discover their talents while using them for the good of mankind.

The International Youth Day is commemorated every August 12 to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youths in the world.