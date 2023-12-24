Group commends Tinubu over 50% transport fare discount

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change, an NGO, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s approval of 50 per cent reduction in transport fare on some routes for Nigerians travelling during the Yuletide.

The President of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Nnam described Tinubu as “a compassionate father who has shown commitment to the plight of the people through provision of quality leadership.

“What President Tinubu did recently by approving a 50 percent reduction in transportation fare is unprecedented.

“It is a pure demonstration of love and care for ordinary Nigerians, especially now that there is economic burden on everyone.”

The ILDC chief, who urged Nigerians to always support Tinubu, said that patience is key to attaining greater economic height.

He urged the president not to lose focus or be distracted from giving Nigerians visionary leadership.

According to him, Tinubu has demonstrated that he has the interest of Nigerians at heart like no other leader in history.

Also Read:

“Tinubu has simply shown practical leadership by sharing and being responsive, by assuring citizens on approval of a 50-per-cent cut in inter-state land transportation fares nationwide.

“It is an empathetic style of leadership alien to the Nigerian leadership class meant to alleviate people’s burden at this festival,” he said.

NAN reports that Tinubu on Wednesday approved a 50 percent slash on interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling on some routes from Thursday, December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.