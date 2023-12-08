Group calls for well-equipped science laboratories in Nigeria schools

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Science Advocacy for Youngstars Initiative (SAFYI), has called for adequate availability of science equipment in public and private schools laboratories to help shape the future of youths in science space.

Dr Ebenezer Ajayi, the Convener of the NGO, made the call on Friday in Osogbo.

Ajayi made the call on the sidelines of SAFYI 2023 Science Advocacy for Secondary School Students held at Osun State University (UNIOSUN) campus.

The programme, which is the fourth edition, had as its theme: “2023 Science Advocacy for Youngstars Initiative “.

Ajayi, who is also the acting Head of Department of Biochemistry at UNIOSUN, said that the purpose of the programme was to expose young students to scientific research experiments, which would be of great benefit to them in their academic pursuits .

”We believe at the end of the programme, the students will be able to appreciate science and their love for science .

”Also, the organisation plans to expose the students to some biology microscopic diagnosis, which will play key greater roles in their various academic disciplines,” he said.

Also, Prof. Babatunde Akinde, Director of Multidisciplinary Research Laboratory, UNIOSUN, said the programme would further enlighten students on the need to develop interest in science related subjects and courses .

Akinde advised that all subjects in both primary and secondary schools be made practicable in order to avoid subjects discrimination, which might affect the psyche of students.

He urged private institutions to support governments in donating science-based equipment, building of science laboratories and scholarship for students as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

In his remarks, Abiodun Moyinoluwa, the Executive Director of Segmo Health Impact, an NGO, said there were many benefits embedded in science related courses, when embraced by students.

Moyinoluwa appealed to school owners to ensure that science facilities were available and well-equipped for the benefit of students willing to venture into science courses.

In his remarks, Samuel Akinwale, the Chairman of National Association of Academic Technologists, UNIOSUN, said about 80 per cent of public schools science laboratories were underfunded and the need to bridge the gaps was paramount .

Akinwale said his association had concluded plans to ensure that adequate measures were put in place through its networks and monitoring units .

According to him, science education plays significant roles in the development and growth of developing economy, especially in Nigeria .

”If we must get to that Nigeria of our dreams, we must address the issue of science and technology aggressively like other developed countries of the world”.

Chika Nnadi, the co-Founder of SAFYI called for stakeholders’ support toward bridging the education gaps in the science space.

The students drawn from 11 public and private schools in the state participated in the programme.