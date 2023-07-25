Ground troops foil terrorists ambush, eliminate seven in Zamfara

828 828

Nigerian Troops on Monday eliminated seven terrorists in Zamfara State, PRNigeria is reporting.

PRNigeria was gathered that the terrorists met their gruesome end after their ambush on troops was repelled.

According to a military intelligence commander in the North West, their army of soldiers who neutralised the terrorists, said to be armed bandits, also recovered weapons and other logistic items at Kango Sabuwal village in Gusau Local Government Area of the State.

The Commander told PRNigeria that their troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have, in recent months, intensified onslaughts against terrorists in various parts of Zamfara State.

He said: “We have been defeating them.

“In fact, we just neutralised seven of them who attempted to attack our troops in the bush.”

Also Read:

According to him, the bandits, in their large number, attempted to infiltrate and attack troops at Kango Sabuwal village, but the “gallant” soldiers deployed at Forward Operating Base, Wanke organised an ambush operation and neutralised seven of the criminals late on Monday.

“Shortly after the encounter, the troops proceeded in pursuit of other fleeing bandits. And in the process, they recovered one machine gun, some ammunition and six motorcycles from the bandits,” said the military intelligence Commander.

PRNigeria.