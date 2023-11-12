Grammy nominations: Presidency hails nominated Nigerians

The Presidency has congratulated Nigerian singers: Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr, over their Grammy award nominations.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported that the Nigerians were nominated for the awards taking place in 2024.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed the position of the Presidency on the nomination of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr.

He celebrated the Nigerian artists in a tweet on his X handle on Friday night.

Onanuga tweeted: “Congratulations to Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake/Olamide, Ayra Starr for their nominations in the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.”