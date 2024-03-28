Grace Nation International Church set for another ‘harvest of babies’

For four days between March 27 and 31, 2024, women seeking the fruit of the womb from within and outside Nigeria will throng the Grace Nation International Church, Lagos in what is easily another instalment of the “Harvest of Babies” programme, which is held every year.

The popular church event has now become the platform upon which yokes of barrenness keep getting broken.

It comes with amazing testimonies of uncommon breakthroughs in the area of child-bearing and has been gaining in popularity in recent years.

This year’s programme, tagged: “I Must Carry My Baby,” which begins on March 27, promises to be even greater as it is scheduled to be held in the church’s brand new, ultra-modern auditorium complete with a gallery and such other state-of-the-art facilities that should make visitors feel more welcome.

According to a statement by the church, the opening day programme starts at 5pm, while the one for Thursday is from 7am to 11am.

The Friday edition will be held in the night from 8pm till dawn, while the grand finale, tagged: “Anointing and celebration,” rounds off the series on March 31.

Dr. Chris Okafor at dedication service of babies

On hand to minister, as usual, will be Dr. Chris Okafor, the church’s founder and senior pastor, whom God has specially anointed to break the yokes of barrenness in hitherto unfruitful men and women, as well as wipe tears of childlessness from the faces of many who have cried secret tears for years.

The programme is held at Grace Nation’s headquarters located at Plot 9-12, Oshofisan Street, off Odozi Street, by Ereke Bus Stop, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.