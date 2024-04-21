Grace: Eternal life’s greatest asset, by Enobong Etteh

“For I am the least of the apostles, that am not meet to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God. (10) But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.” – 1 Corinthians 15:9-10 KJV

Grace is the gift of God to humanity to function with the operational power of divinity. Grace qualifies the unqualified.

Grace purifies the impure. Grace empowers the weak. Grace energises the willing. Grace is a strengthener. Grace gives the soiled destiny a new page to start on. Grace does not judge you by your past. Grace gives you a second chance to make up for the lost times and opportunities. Grace is an enabler. Grace is a sanctifier. Grace is a lifter. Grace! Grace! Grace!

We are a product of grace. We live by grace. We win by grace. We conquer by grace. We are qualified by grace. We are made worthy by grace. It’s a privilege to be an echo of God’s voice. It is a rare privilege to be chosen a preacher of the riches of Christ.

Ephesians 3:8 Voice

“I cannot think of anyone more unworthy to this cause than I, the least of the least of the saints. But here I am, a grace-made man, privileged to be an echo of His voice and a preacher to all the nations of the riches of the Anointed One, riches that no one ever imagined.”

Grace is not a licence to sin. Grace is a supernormal strength to resist the devil. Grace is the dominion power over sin. Grace is also not a guarantee for laziness. Grace is the divine ability to outdo human strength. Grace turns the rejected stone into the headstone. Grace converts the fearful into the strong and courageous. Grace manures the unfruitful soul to bear fruits. Grace takes a man from the valley of life to the high places of life. This is where humility comes in when you know that you are all you are by the grace of God.

IT’S ALL ABOUT GRACE.

. Bishop Etteh is of the Salem Int’l Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached via judahchambers2@gmail.com.