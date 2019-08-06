The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, on Monday tendered 14 result sheets for Gama Ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State for the March 23 governorship election before the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Abba Yusuf, and his party are challenging the declaration of Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the March 23 election.

NAN reports that on July 31, the tribunal ordered the Kano State Commissioner of Police to tender the March 23 governorship election documents demanded by the petitioners.

SP Sunday Ekwe, the Officer-in-Charge of Legal Department, Kano State Police Command, tendered the documents on behalf of the Commissioner.

Ekwe tendered item number III for Suntelma Primary School, polling unit code 74 form EC8A/0005032, No 15 code 226 form EC8A/0005020, No 28 code 046 form EC8A/0005039, No 29 code 040 form EC8A/0005030 and Item number 33 code 030 form EC8A/0005231 among others.

Counsel to Ganduje and the Independent National Electoral Commission, Offiong Offiong (SAN) and Adedayo Adedeji, objected to the tendering of the documents before the tribunal.

Counsel to the petitioners, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), presented 32 witnesses to testify before the tribunal.

The witness, Suleiman Nasa, a returning agent for the PDP, in his deposition before the tribunal said on March 9 during the governorship election, he voted at his PU 001 Filing Mai Nasara Ward.

Nasa said there were 88 polling stations in Gama.

NAN also reports that the petitioners have so far presented 32 witnesses.

Justice Halima Shamaki accepted the documents and adjourned until August 6 for continuation of hearing.