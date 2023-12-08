Governor to DHQ: Withdraw your statement on Kaduna bombing

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has told the Defence Headquarters to withdraw its statement over the unfortunate airstrike in Tudun Birni, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor said this on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily,” on Friday morning.

Sani said it was unfortunate that the Defence Headquarters could adduce the bombing of the villagers to terrorists mingling with them.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, canvassed this position in a statement on Tuesday.

The Governor described the statement as “careless”.

Sani said: “What happened in Tundi Buri is something that is unfortunate.

ALSO READ:

Just in: Late Alaafin’s son dies hours to 47th birthday

Why I invited Portable, Pasuma to praise night — Pastor

FG determined to actualise vision for boundary management – Shettima

“But the fact that the Chief of Army Staff (Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja) took responsibility is the reason why the community is calm.

“But to say that the terrorists are in the community is something that needs verification.

“I think that is a very careless statement when I heard it yesterday.

“If you visit the hospital and see what is happening, you would condemn statements like this.”

Governor Sani, however, said despite this gaffe, the military still has his support in the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.

He added: “Because we are not talking about that, but like I said earlier, we are going to continue to support the army and the military generally, as well as the other security agencies in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Kaduna State.

“I think the first statement by the Chief of Army Staff, General Lagbaja, I think that is the one I have taken seriously.

“Because of the second statement by the PRO of the army, I’m trying to reach out to the Chief of Army Staff for him to see that they have to withdraw that statement.

“These are the statements that are responsible and show a lot of empathy.

“It’s a time to show empathy and not a time to make excuses because, for the families, we are trying to calm them down and make them understand that the government will fight for justice.

“But making excuses before the investigation is concluded, I think it’s unnecessary.”