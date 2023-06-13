Governor Muftwang appoints Chief of Staff, others

Governor Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau State has approved the appointment of Jeremiah Satmark as his Chief of Staff.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Mutfwang’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

The statement on Monday in Jos said the appointment was in furtherance of his resolve to run a responsive and people-centered government.

The Chief of Staff was until his appointment the Vice Chairman of the Plateau State Central Senatorial District of the Peoples Democratic Party and was Chief of Staff to a former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly.

Similarly the governor approved the appointment of the outgoing Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, as his Special Adviser on Legislative Duties.

He also approved the appointment of Alex Gyang Kundang as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor.

He directed that all the appointments would take immediate effect.

