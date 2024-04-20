Government gives Kano Pillars ultimatum to regain form

The Kano State Government, owners of Kano Pillars Football Club, on Friday gave the club’s management and technical crew a three-match ultimatum.

The Acting State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hamza Kachako, gave the order on Friday in Kano State.

Kachako however did not state what was going to happen to the officials or the team itself, if they failed to perform as expected.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ultimatum came as a result of the team’s recent poor form in the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The Commissioner emphasised the unwavering commitment of the state government to support Kano Pillars in their quest for success.

He made it clear that decisive action must be taken to get the team back to winning ways, stating that the government would not watch the much-beloved Kano team falter.

“The management and technical crew are urged to turn things around in the next three games,” he stated.

Kachako recalled that the state’s Ministry of Youths and Sports had allocated and released the necessary funds for Kano Pillars FC to compete favourably in the NPFL.

“This support comes with the approval of the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf, demonstrating a commitment to the advancement of sports within the state,” he added.

The Commissioner then expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Yusuf for his unwavering support for the team and called on the club’s loyal fans to continue rallying behind it during this critical period.

NAN reports that Kano Pillars’ next match is against Gombe United on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

This will be followed by an away fixture against former champions Akwa United of Uyo and a home encounter against Doma United of Gombe.

They currently occupy the seventh position on the league’s table with 41 points from 30 matches.

Kano Pillars, in their last match, slumped to a 1-2 loss to Bendel Insurance of Benin.

Prior to this, the team had endured consecutive defeats, including a 1-2 home loss to Shooting Stars and a humiliating 5-0 hammering by Enyimba International.