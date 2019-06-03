Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, the immediate past Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, as the Secretary to the State Government.

Mohammed Umar, Director of Administration and Finance, Government House, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Gombe.

Umar quoted the governor as also approving the appointment of Bappayo Yahaya as the Head of Service, Mohammed Kukandaka as Chief of Staff (COS) and Usman Kamara as Principal Private Secretary.

He added that Ismaila Uba-Misilli was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity; Kabiru Ibn Mohammad, Sulaiman Musa, Bintu Sunmonu and Jack Tasha, all as Special Assistant (Media).

He also said Musa Habibu (Bushasha) and Yakubu Ibrahim Sarki were appointed as Special Assistants (Protocol) and Sani Garba as Special Assistant.

According to Umar, the appointments take immediate effect.