Gov. Oyebanji set to inaugurate new Commissioners 

Hassan Muaz
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti State government has announced that the inauguration ceremony for the newly appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers is to hold this week.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Yinka Oyebode, indicating that the event holds Tuesday, August 8, 2023. 

The event which will be presided over by Governor Oyebanji, will hold at the Oshuntokun Pavilion, Government House Grounds, Ado-Ekiti by 12 noon. 

All appointees and invited guests have been enjoined  to be seated by 11.00am. 

