Gov. Oyebanji confirms three killed in Ekiti bank robbery

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has confirmed that three persons were killed by armed robbers who stormed two new generation banks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the robbers, who stormed the town on Wednesday, also injured many.

According to available reports, the robbers, who shot sporadically, also deployed dynamites to blow up the doors and vaults of the banks.

One of those shot dead by the robbers, who first attacked the outpost of the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, in the town, was said to be a farmer.

Reacting, Oyebanji directed security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the bank robbery and bring them to book.

The Governor, who described the armed robbery incident as senseless and disheartening, said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

He condoled with families of victims of the robbery, Ogoga-in-Council and people of Ikere Ekiti.

He also directed government hospitals in the state to take proper care of those that got injured during the robbery attack.

Stressing the importance of local vigilance in security, the Governor urged citizens who have information that can help security agencies in their investigations to make such information known to relevant authorities.

Oyebanji said: “The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not go unpunished.

“Our security agencies will go after them and ensure they face the guilt wrath of the law.

“Our condolences to the families of victims of the robbery attack and the Ikere people.”