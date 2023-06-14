Gov. Oborevwori felicitates Okonjo-Iweala at 69

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the occasion of her 69th birthday.

The felicitation message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okonjo-Iweala, who hails from Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, is the first female Director-General of the WTO and first African to head the global trade body.

Oborevwori described her as an epitome of integrity, professionalism and a huge role model to the girl-child.

He lauded the WTO boss for her ennobling and outstanding accomplishments in the service of Nigeria and the global finance industry.

The governor said that Okonjo-Iweala made remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy as a two-time Minister of Finance.

He acknowledged her brilliance and competence as a world-class economist and international development expert whose impeccable work over the years had given her global acclaim.

“As a state and nation, we remain very proud of your antecedents which had earned you numerous awards and recognition over the years,” he said.

Oborevwori said that the WTO Director-General brought several innovations when she served as Finance Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CFR, on the occasion of your 69th birth anniversary.

“I join your family, global colleagues and associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been evidently blessed with sterling accomplishments and amazing fulfillment.

“As you celebrate, it is my prayer that Almighty God blesses you with good health and many more years of happiness and contributions to the global economy.”

