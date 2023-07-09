Gov. Mutfwang appoints acting GM, Assistant for Plateau United

828 828

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has appointed Habila Mutla as the Acting General Manager for Plateau United Football Club of Jos.

His approval was contained in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Saturday in Jos.

The Governor described Mutla as most suitable for the job, owing to his vast experience in the business of football management.

“He is expected to consolidate on the club’s management team and ensure that its position in Nigerian football move to the peak,” the Governor said.

Before his appointment, Mutla served as Assistant General Manager of the club from 2004 to 2007.

He was responsible for the selection of coaches, recruitment of players and organising home matches.

Mutfwang also approved the appointment of Danjuma Isandu as the Assistant General Manager of the club.

Isandu was a professional footballer and a team member of the under-23 Flying Eagles at the 1992 All African Games.

The appointments take immediate effect.