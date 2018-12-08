Gov. Dankwambo congratulates Emir of Deba on his coronation

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has congratulated Alhaji Ahmad Usman, the Emir of Deba on his coronation and presentation of staff of office.

Dankwambo congratulated the monarch in his speech on the occasion of the coronation and presentation of staff of office in Deba (Gombe State) on Saturday.

He said: “I congratulate the new Emir of Deba and the entire people of the Deba Emirate for the success of this event and I wish and pray for a peaceful reign and Allah’s guidance.

“This occasion is a unique celebration. I call on the people of the emirate to contribute to the immense development of the state.

“Traditional institution is an important aspect of the society.

“This is the reason government always needs the inputs of the traditional leaders in matters of security because the traditional institutions contribute to the peace and unity of the state.’’

The Emir in his acceptance speech expressed his appreciation to all dignitaries present at the occasion, saying that their presence showed the love and respect that Deba Emirate enjoyed.

Usman promised to work for the peace and progress of the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, described the event as a great one for the sons and daughters of Deba.

Ahmed, who was the Chairman of the occasion, charged Northern leaders to unite, noting that hatred for one another should be jettisoned so as to build a better society.

NAN reports that the Emir, who is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, was born in 1963 in the ancient town of Deba.

Usman ascended the throne on August 8, 2017, after fulfilling all the requirements of the Deba Emirate Kingmakers upon their recommendation and subsequent approval by Dankwambo.