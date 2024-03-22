Gov Alia sets to unfreeze Benue State Government Account, Constitute Committee to review minimum wage.

In a reverted decision, Governor Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, gave a directive to the state Ministry of Finance to put measures in place to remove all restrictions placed on the state government accounts.

The Benue State Governor, after taking oath of office, had ordered temporary restrictions on all government accounts as a way of protecting government assets and as well instil much needed accountability in public expenditure.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tesoo Kula, on Friday.

According to Kula, the account restriction has saved the state a lot of money, adding that it gave room for much needed resources for use in the interest of the state.

“We are grateful for the understanding and support of the civil service and the good people of our dear state.

“On attainment of the objectives set by the government before the commencement of this policy, the Governor recently instructed the Ministry of Finance to put measures in place to remove all restrictions placed on accounts. This action is ongoing and will be completed as soon as possible,” he noted.

Kula stated further that, “The Ministry of Finance will be providing updates on this and other matters relating to fiscal responsibility, public procurement and financial reporting to the public soon.”

The Chief Press Secretary equally disclosed that Governor Alia, in another positive development, has constituted a committee to review the minimum wage and make recommendations to the government.

According to him, the committee will be “headed by the Secretary to the state government, with the Head of Service and several heads of MDAs as members. The committee has since held its inaugural meeting and will be collaborating with organized labour.”

“The government of Benue state is conscious of the economic challenges the nation is experiencing and will do its best to provide its citizens succour in the prevailing circumstances,” he added.