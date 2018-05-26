Gov. Al-Makura lauds peaceful conduct of LG polls in Nasarawa

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has commended residents for their peaceful conduct during Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Al-Makura, who spoke to newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Lungun-Wambai polling unit of Gayam ward in Lafia, expressed delight with the process so far.

He said: “From the reports we are getting across the state, the exercise is going on smoothly, peacefully and the people are conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

“Giving the orderliness, I believe the election will be free, fair and credible. I would like to also commend security operatives and observers for their role towards ensuring that the election is hitch-free.

“This election has added value to democracy in Nasarawa state and the country at large. It is the second local government election under my watch as the governor and I commend everyone for making it happen successfully.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Al-Makura cast his vote at about 1:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, the exercise witnessed low voters’ turnout in Lafia and other parts of the state with voting starting at about noon in some polling units.

Henry Omaku, chairman of the state’s electoral commission, told NAN that all sensitive and none sensitive materials for the election were distributed on time and wondered why the election was delayed in some places.

Omaku said 21 political parties were participating in the election and that the Peoples Democratic Party had officially written to the commission that it was boycotting the election.

NAN observed that agents of some political parties like the All Progressive Congress, Social Democratic Party and Action Alliance were seen observing the election in some polling units in Lafia.

Results of the elections are expected to be announced centrally at the NASIEC’s headquarters in Lafia after collation at the various local government areas as stipulated in the amended state’s electoral law 2018.