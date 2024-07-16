Gov. Adeleke salutes Prof. Wole Soyinka at 90

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated global literary icon, Professor Wole Soyinka, on the occasion of his birthday, celebrating him as a pride not just of Nigeria, but the whole Africa continent.

The Governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday.

Rasheed said in the statement that Governor Adeleke recognises Prof. Soyinka’s groundbreaking contributions to the literary field, which earned him the highly coveted Nobel Laureate, attributing the love and interest he developed in literature right from his youth to the academic don’s incredible exploits.

He also commended Prof. Soyinka for bringing immense honour and pride to Nigeria through his numerous works in literature, applauding the celebrated writer for inspiring countless individuals and significantly advancing interests in literature.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun state, I extend warmest felicitation to Professor Wole Soyinka on the occasion of his birthday. Prof. Soyinka embodies excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage,” the Governor’s congratulatory message read in part.

He added: “Prof. Soyinka was a role model to me while I was growing up as my interest in his works is the reason why I still read literature books up till this moment.

“He is a great blessing to the African race, particularly Nigeria, as he inspires and motivates scholars and ordinary citizens to strive for excellence in whatever they do.”

While praying to God to continue to bestow good health and strength to the celebrant, Governor Adeleke hopes that Professor Soyinka’s legacy of knowledge, creativity and selflessness will propel the future generations to attain greatness.

